Eila Elizabeth Robison
Andrew and Kaylynn Robison of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Eila Elizabeth Robison was born Sept. 28, 2021, at 8:17 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Her brother is Six Robison, 2. Grandparents are Marc and Christa Wolfe of Searcy and Andy and Marsha Robison of Bethlehem, W.Va. Great-grandparents are Dennis and Lynn McCarty of Searcy, Richard and Jade Wolfe of Olathe, Kan., and Shirley Tubbs of Rolla, Mo.
Grayson Warren Ivan Preller
Alex and Kayla Preller of Augusta announce the birth of their son.
Grayson Warren Ivan Preller was born Sept. 29, 2021, at 3:56 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Art Preller of Augusta, Rhonda Stallings of Aurora, Mo., and Leah Todd-Winston of Salem, N.C. Great-grandparents are Sharron Adams of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Lois Edwards of Little Rock.
Berkley Hudsyn Garrich
Houston and Haylie Garrich of Carlisle announce the birth of their daughter.
Berkley Hudsyn Garrich was born Oct. 7, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.25 inches long.
Grandparents are Eric and Shelly Flud of Beebe, Kristie Eads of Carlisle, John and Kathleen Garrich of Drasco and Nita Roberts of Stuttgart.
Serenity Rose Blakesley
Jeremiah Blakesley and Krystal Reneau of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Serenity Rose Blakesley was born Oct. 8, 2021, at 5:01 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 9 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21.75 inches long.
Her sisters are Kaylee Reneau, 12, and Jolene Reneau, 6. Grandparents are John Blakesley of Hensley, Judy Brimer of Little Rock, Diana Hawks of Beebe and James Ireland of Beebe.
