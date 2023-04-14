Myles Kelce King
Dustin and Stacey King of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Updated: April 15, 2023 @ 5:24 am
Myles Kelce King was born March 31, 2023, at 11:01 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long.
His brother is Brayden Lane King, 9 1/2. Grandparents are Mike and Tammy Beals of Judsonia and Teresa Austin of Letona. Great-grandparents are Jeanne Beals of Judsonia and Judy Hoofman of Judsonia.
Jana and James Gentry of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Paisley Renee Gentry was born April 1, 2023, at 6:56 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Cathy Milam of Beebe and Stacy Glinski of Damascus. Great-grandparents are Carol and Roy Fawcett of Lonoke.
Bennett Charle SmithJeff and Courtnie Smith of Cabot announce the birth of their son.
Bennett Charle Smith was born April 4, 2023, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 inches long.
His brothers are Hudson Smith, 12, and Asher Smith, 5, and sisters are DeLaney Smith, 22, and Taylor Smith, 25. Grandparents are John and Kristy Christensen of Cabot, Debi Jengins and Eric Smith of Jacksonville. Great-grandparents are Carl and Diana Allen of Cabot and Gail Christensen of Cabot.
Kristen Goff and Tristan Duke announce the birth of their son.
Rylyn Dukes was born March 29, 2023, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds.
