Fenyx Mychelle Lileigh Scoggin
Tara and John Scoggin of Bradford announce the birth of their daughter.
Fenyx Mychelle Lileigh Scoggin was born Nov. 1, 2020, at 1:59 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Her brother is Rilen Scoggin, 6, and sister is Syndyl Scoggin, 3. Grandparents are Dana and Jimmy Ward of Bradford, Jeramy and Tina Smith of Bradford and LJ Scoggins of Quitman. Great-grandparent is Loretta Holland of Bradford.
Adalyn Jewel Johnson
Wade and Amanda Johnson of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Adalyn Jewel Johnson was born Oct. 28, 2020, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Her brother is Gavin, 13, and sisters are Evelyn, 9, Vivien, 4, and Cassie, 22. Grandparents are Avonna and Tomy Hendrix of Searcy and Richard Johnson of McRae. Great-grandparents are Hazel Martin of Beebe and Sharon Goff of McRae.
Jordan Edgar Lin King
Justin and Kristin King of Pangburn announce the birth of their son.
Jordan Edgar Lin King was born Oct. 22, 2020, at 2:32 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Eddie and Nancy Dotson of Bradford and Tony and Tiffney King of Pangburn. Great-grandparents are Shirrell King of Pangburn and Sharon Churchwell of Pangburn.
Valery Grace Vest
Tessie Mitchell and Scott Vest of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Valery Grace Vest was born Oct. 14, 2020, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces and was 17 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Robert and Valery Mitchell of Judsonia and Robert (Bobby) Vest of Judsonia.
Caelynne Ember Smallwood
Haley and Chance Smallwood of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Caelynne Ember Smallwood was born Oct. 28, 2020, at 2:25 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long.
Her brothers are Cassius, 6, and Caine, 4, and sister is Cataleya, 2. Grandparents are Kathi Goodwin of Judsonia, Alan Smallwood of Searcy and Destiney Smallwood of Searcy.
