Jason Christopher Shelton Jr.
Twyla Glass and Jason Shelton Sr. of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Jason Christopher Shelton Jr. was born May 8, 2023, at 7:28 p.m. Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
His brother is Montrell McGahee, 14, and sister, A’Kari Glass, 4. Maternal grandparents are Ruth Ann Hardaway and David Glass of Searcy, paternal grandparents are the late Virgil Shelton and the late Nitia Shelton. Great-grandparent is Willie Mae Hardaway of Augusta.
Brooks Alan Feather
Jacob and Callie Feather of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Brooks Alan Feather was born May 15, 2023, at 7:59 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
His brothers are Easton Feather 7, and Caden Feather, 5. Grandparents are Robert and Kara Abston of Searcy and Keith and Tammy Feather of Griffithville. Great-grandparents are Gail Davis of Cabot, Betty Caraway of Sherwood and Joe and Nancy Abston of Little Rock.
Addie Jo Miller and Kayson Bo Miller
Logal Miller and Amber Zentz of Searcy announce the birth of their twin daughter and son.
Addie Jo Miller and Kayson Bo Miller were born May 9, 2023. Addie was born at 1:42 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Kayson was born at 1:44 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Amy and Eddie Miller of Judsonia.
John Thatcher Joshua Harr
Parker and Kayce Harr of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
John Thatcher Joshua Harr was born April 14, 2023, at 8:45 p.m. at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His brother is James Leighton, 2. Grandparents are Josh and Amy Harr of Searcy and Robert and Dana Benton of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are June Crisco of Searcy, Ervin and Bobbie Sandlin of Searcy, Linda Benton of Judsonia, Nola and Connie Brown of Searcy. Great-great-grandparent is Juanita Dickson of Searcy.
Kennedi Raiyne BraimAnthony and Bethani Braim of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Kennedi Raiyne Braim was born May 6, 2023, at 2:19 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Her sisters are Carol Braim, 13, Khloe Braim, 12, and Kynslee Kamer, 8, and brother is Brody Kamer, 10. Grandparents are Jefft and Rusty Braim of Gassville, Chris and Susie Crowder of Jacksonville and Sherri Crowder of Searcy.
Emery Aleigha Ann Valentine
Victoria Valentine of Kensett announces the birth of her daughter.
Emery Aleigha Ann Valentine was born May 12, 2023, at 11:16 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Her brother is Wyatt Valentine, 3. Grandparents are Scott and Annette Valentine of Beebe and Amanda Murphy.
Freya Rayne Freeman
Shayne Watson and Kyler Freeman of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Freya Rayne Freeman was born May 25, 2023, at 5:04 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Brandy Martin of Judsonia, Jimmy Dye of Judsonia, Cenda Turner of Searcy and Siles Freeman of Cave City. Great-grandparents are Rhonda Rushing of Judsonia, Debbie and James Moser of Judsonia and Peggy Turner of Judsonia.
