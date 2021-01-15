Tynslee Nevelle Smith
Kimberlee Bledsoe and Aaron Smith of Bald Knob announce the birth of their daughter.
Tynslee Nevelle Smith was born Jan. 6, 2021, at 6:03 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18 inches long.
Grandparents are Kat Boyd of Searcy and Ellen and Owen Smith of Bald Knob. Great-grandparent is Nettie Bledsoe of Searcy.
Isac Isaiah Gant
Saraya Whitelow and Ervin Gant of Bald Knob announce the birth of their son.
Isac Isaiah Gant was born Dec. 31, 2020, at 2:34 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces.
His siblings are Errial Gant, Halo Dzian and Heaven Dzian. Grandparents are Michelle and Jamie Hunt and Carl Cantrell of Bald Knob, Stephanie and Allen Brown of Augusta and Erivn Gant Sr. of Cotton Plant.
