Alaya Claire Griffin
Byron and Kaela Griffin of Pangburn announce the birth of their daughter.
Alaya Claire Griffin was born July 25, 2021, at 8:32 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her sister is Madyson Grace, 7 and brother is Jayston Dean, 5. Grandparents are Laura Cox of Jonesboro and Connie and Larry Vannoozer of Harrisburg. Great-grandparent is Glenda Junkin.
Ginny Nicole Curtis
Aaron and Melanie Curtis of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Ginny Nicole Curtis was born July 18, 2021, at 12:58 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Cindy and Don Curtis of Beebe, Ken Sallee of Searcy and Tammy and Joe Levey of New Lenox, Ill. Great-grandparents are Joyce and Bob Blackford of Channahon, Ill., and Dana and Gale Hanna of Searcy.
Zoey Ann Elizabeth Kidd
Logan and Stephanie Kidd of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Zoey Ann Elizabeth Kidd was born July 6, 2021, at 1:36 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Timothy Patrick Vuras
Cauren and Joshua Vuras of Beebe announce the birth of their son.
Timothy Patrick Vuras was born July 16, 2021, at 2:35 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.
His sisters are Jaclyn Vuras and Caylee Vuras. Grandparents are Jason and Janie Kirk of El Paso.
Ember Aileen Roach
Josh and Alexis Roach of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Ember Aileen Roach was born July 12, 2021, at 3:52 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Eric and Michelle Roach of Judsonia, Anne Sterling of Searcy and Michael Siler of Dewey. Great-grandparents are Linda Sterling of Searcy, Janet Siler of Searcy, Robyn and Mary Roach of Judsonia and James and Brenda Landis of Judsonia.
Dorothy James Rettig
Audrey and Robby Rettig of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Dorothy James Rettig was born July 13, 2021, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center. He weighed 10 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Waylon Bernard Blake
Clayton Blake and Elizabeth McLaughlin of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Waylon Bernard Blake was born July 10, 2021, at 12:18 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long.
His sibling is Infiniti Blake, 6. Grandparents are Andy McLaughlin of Searcy, Tammy McLaughlin of Searcy and Sandy Blake of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are Sue and Harold Duke of Judsonia, Ann McLaughlin of Searcy and Carol Fullaway of Vilonia.
Eryka Verma Lynn Davis
Chad Davis and Megan Holbrook of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Eryka Verma Lynn Davis was born July 9, 2021, at 4:40 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long.
Her sister is Karley Davis, 9. Grandparents are Robert and Anna Davis of Beebe, Russell Holbrook Jr. of Springfield, Ohio, and Michelle Williams of Dayton, Ohio. Great-grandparents are Bob Evans of Beebe, Beverly and Russell of Holbrook Sr. of Springfield, Ohio, and Danette Hammock of Fairborn, Ohio.
Lisa Laree Henson
Kat Hernandez and Willie Henson of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Lisa Laree Henson was born July 7, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Her sibling is Liam Oliver Henson, 3. Grandparents are Laree Zuniea of Beebe and the late Lisa Henson. Great-grandparents Avanell Peppers of Searcy and Patsy Ruth Edwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.