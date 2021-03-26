Hayden Gary Burrow
Gideon Williams and Dustin Burrow of Bradford announce the birth of their son.
Hayden Gary Burrow was born March 12, 2021, at 9:19 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His sisters are Kamre McSpadden, 13, Natalie Burrow, 17, Madison Burrow, 12, and Katelyn Jones, 11. His brothers are Carson Barnhill, 10, and Ethan Williams, 5. Grandparents are Terry and Sandra Turner of Bradford and Gary and Tommie Jo Burrow of Bald Knob. Great-grandparents are Lewie Roy and Rebecca Sutter of Pleasant Plains and Junior Glaze of Bald Knob.
Emelia Clair Fleming
Jason Fleming and Brittany Neighbours of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Emelia Clair Fleming was born March 3, 2021, at 2:35 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Desiree Dickinson of Searcy, Tim Evans of Austin and Krystal Cline of Heber Springs. Great-grandparents are Brenda and Daron Sadler of Searcy and Billie and Garry Balentine of Heber Springs.
