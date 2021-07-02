Emerson Rose Spencer
Shelby and Haley Spencer of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Emerson Rose Spencer was born June 27, 2021, at 8:32 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Bobby and Sharon Spencer of Searcy, Shannon Davis of Bald Knob and the late Evelyn Davis and Jim and Janet Baker of Collerville, Tenn. Great-grandparents are Billy and Cheryl Medler of Searcy and Patricia Baker of Jackson, Tenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.