Arabella Christine Davidson
Brett and Danielle Davidson of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Arabella Christine Davidson was born June 2, 2021, at 3:15 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Neil and Dana Waters of Des Arc, Dan Langston of Ward and Susan Bell of Searcy. Great-grandparents Danny Langston of Ward and Beverly Waters of Des Arc.
Carter Lillian Gragg
Michael and Morgan Gragg of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Carter Lillian Gragg was born May 15, 2021, at 1:56 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Mike and Shari Carter of Old Hickory, Tenn., and David and Janet Gragg of Madison, Tenn. Great-grandparents are Treva Carter of Old Hickory, Tenn., David and Loretta Gibbs of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., and Bill and Annette Rohn of Henderson, Tenn.
