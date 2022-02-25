Sophie Marie Holmes
Abbie Holmes of Searcy announces the birth of her daughter.
Sophie Marie Holmes was born Feb. 16, 2022, at 4:21 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Tony and Kelly Mayo of Beebe. Great-grandparent is Juliana Larson of Beebe.
Renley Brielle Lawson
Kasey Seymour and Cody Lawson of Ward announce the birth of their daughter.
Renley Brielle Lawson was born Feb. 16, 2022, at 11:31 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her brother is Bennett Seymour, 2. Grandparents are Scott and Linda Seymour of Ward and Johnny and Regina Lawson of Hamilton, Ala.
Steve Axle J. Robinson
Steve and Morgan Robinson of Letona announce the birth of their son.
Steve Axle J. Robinson was born Feb. 14, 2022, at 7:18 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches long.
His sisters are Chevy Robinson, 3, and Miah Robinson, 1, and his brother is the late Ford Maverick Robinson. Grandparents are Lisa and Sam Robinson of Judsonia, Sherry and Charley Waire of Searcy and Kevin Hale of Judsonia.
Vincent Rollie Ramsey
Varonica and Dakotah Ramsey of Bald Knob announce the birth of their son.
Vincent Rollie Ramsey was born Feb. 11, 2022, at 3:07 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long.
His sister is Alivia Johnson, 7, and brother is John Johnson, 6. Grandparents are Angela and Kenny Ewing of Judsonia, Vanessa and Edwing Canela Rodriguez of Pleasant Plains and John and Kelly Ramsey of Cuero, Texas. Great-grandparents are Joyce Heffner of Denmark, Grace Janice Bock of Floral and Beverly Ramsey of California.
June Bourgeois
Alex Bourgeois and Shelbi Greene of Pangburn announce the birth of their daughter.
June Bourgeois was born Feb. 10, 2022. at 10:23 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Her brother is Ellis Bourgeois, 3.
Braelynn Christine Hogan
Chris and Brooke Hogan of Cabot announce the birth of their daughter.
Braelynn Christine Hogan was born Feb. 10, 2022, at 12:55 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Her brother is Jonathan Hogan, 3. Grandparents are Terri Bailey of Searcy, Dustin and Lisa Oakes of Humphrey and Chris and Becky Hogan of Lonoke. Great-grandparents John and Lynda Bailey of Searcy, Janet and Johnny Oakes of Searcy and Patsy Hogan of Carlisle.
Maci Nevaeh Jade Pruitt
Jennifer and Zane Pruitt of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Maci Nevaeh Jade Pruitt was born Feb. 8, 2022, at 11:35 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Her sister is Maddy Layrock, 14. Grandparents are Dewight and Darlene Piker of Searcy. Great-grandparent is Shirley West of Beebe.
