Macy Elizabeth McCool
Austin and Tamra McCool of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Macy Elizabeth McCool was born June 16, 2021, at 7:23 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds and was 19 3/4 inches long.
She has one brother, Jackson McCool, 2 1/2. Grandparents are Timothy and Terri Wachtstetter of Searcy, Jerry and Ronda McCool of Gurdon and Kim McCool of Auburn, Calif. Great-grandparents are Philip and Terry Murphy of San Antonio, Texas.
Kase Michael Burrow
Haley and Michael Burrow of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Kase Michael Burrow was born May 14, 2021, at 8:03 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds and was 20 1/4 inches long.
His sister is Landry Mae Burrow, 6. Grandparents are David Burrow of Searcy, Danny Baker of Pangburn and Teri Baker of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Howard and Nola Baker of Pangburn and Lucille Dickerson of Searcy.
Waylon Wallis
Ethon and Destiny Wallis of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Waylon Wallis was born May 11, 2021, at 6:31 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Michael and Lou Anne May of Pangburn and Brian Wallis and Kim Leonard. Great-grandparent is Dibbie McNew.
Cloud Luminous White
Skye and Jarrod White of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Cloud Luminous White was born May 10, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparent is Amanda Wilson of Greers Ferry and great-grandparent is Michelle Wilson of Greers Ferry.
