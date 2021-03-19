Lydia Jean Williams
Michael and Katie Williams of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Lydia Jean Williams was born March 15, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Her brother is Silas Williams, 2. Grandparents are Rebecca Williams of Rogers and Butch and Rhonda Dobson of Cincinnati.
Zachary Ridge Johnson
Brien Johnson and Lexi Williams of Bald Knob announce the birth of their son.
Zachary Ridge Johnson was born Feb. 24, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Greg and Shannon Williams and Chris and Keri Johnson of Bald Knob. Great-grandparents are Don Buddy Williams, Peggy Williams, Owen and Ellen Johnson of Bald Knob, and Juanita and Connie Cummins.
Audrey Noelle Turner
Jacob and Shelby Turner of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Audrey Noelle Turner was born Feb. 24, 2021, at 12:57 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long.
Her sisters are Kynlee, 8, and Emersyn, 5. Grandparents are Ray Dean and Sheila Douglas of Judsonia and Terry and Sandra Turner of Bradford. Great-grandparents are Ray Dean Douglas and Martha Douglas of Judsonia, Jackie Pratt of Judsonia and Roy and Becky Sutter of Pleasant Plains.
Elias Lamont Anthony Smithson
Morgan Smithson of Searcy announces the birth of her son.
Elias Lamont Anthony Smithson was born Feb. 25, 2021, at 1:16 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. His sisters are Malayah Poindexter, 7, Navaeh Poindexter, 6, Aiyanah Smithson, 5, and Felicity Patterson, 2.
Adalee Willow Pratt
Destinee Pratt of Judsonia announces the birth of her daughter.
Adalee Willow Pratt was born Jan. 2, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Aimee Britton of Judsonia and Stephen Pratt of Judsonia. Great-grandparent is Kathy Pickens of Bald Knob.
