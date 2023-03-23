Oliver Jayce Landers
Stephen and Shelby Landers of Pangburn announce the birth of their son.
Oliver Jayce Landers was born March 8, 2023, at 4:03 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 inches long.
His brothers are Andrew Shepard, 16, and Stephen Lander II, 8. Grandparents are Randy Landers of Pangburn and Eugene and Debra Mahurin of Pangburn.
Gwyndelyn Irene-Marie Park
Alec and Sarah Park of Romance announce the birth of their daughter.
Gwyndelyn Irene-Marie Park was born March 13, 2023, at 1:03 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long.
Her brothers are Alphonse, 5, Thorin, 3, and Elric, 18 months. Grandparents are Irene and Willard Crain of Beebe and Lisa and Eric Park of Cabot. Great-grandparent is Ivy Bell Strayhorn of McRae.
Jansen Tate Gaskin
Dr. Luke and Schyler Gaskin of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Jansen Tate Gaskin was born March 15, 2023, at 3:12 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Davis and Lisa Pentecost of Greenville, Ky., and Scott and Dana Gaskin of Russell Springs, Ky. Great-grandparents are Opaleen Sparks of Greenville, Ky., Sissy Pentecost of Greenville, Ky., Donita Stephens of Russell Springs, Ky., and Gary and Alberta Gaskin of Russell Springs, Ky.
Thadley Walt Rettig
Audrey and Robby Rettig of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Thadley Walt Rettig was born Feb. 17, 2023, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Ben and Holly Wilkins of Searcy and Jamey and Susan Rettig of Searcy.
Maverick Skelton
Brad and Weslie Skelton of Heber Springs announce the birth of their son.
Maverick Skelton was born March 13, 2023, at 10:57 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Robert Michael Devers
Steven and Amanda Devers of Des Arc announce the birth of their son.
Robert Michael Devers was born March 15, 2023, at 11:48 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches long.
He siblings are Emma Lee, 17, Greg, 13, Gabi, 11, Cindy, 5, and Charlie, 2. Grandparents are Chad Rowland of Mayfield, Ky., Tina and Tommy Toon of Boaz, Ky., and the late Sandy Rich of Benton, Ky. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Phyllis Devers of Benton, Ky., Sue and the late Robert Hayden of Fancy Farm, Ky., the late Charles and Opal Rowland of Bardwell, Ky.
