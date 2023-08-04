Colter Jayce Lovell
Jessie and Sammanthia Lovell of Beebe announce the birth of their son.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 10:54 pm
Jessie and Sammanthia Lovell of Beebe announce the birth of their son.
Colter Jayce Lovell was born July 28, 2023, at 11:07 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 inches long.
His brothers are Layton, 13, and Ryker, 6 and sisters are Kinsley, 14, Arabella, 11, Elliana, 8, and Tempest, 3.
Nathan and Kelley Apel of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Lainey Elizabeth Apel was born July 13, 2023, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds and 3 ounces.
Grandparents are Robert and Janice Greene of Searcy, Steve and Ann Rogers of Maumelle and Mike and Rose Marie Apel of Bastrop, Texas. Great-grandparent is Bill Young of Searcy.
Dalton Stevens and Christina Rush of Rose Bud announce the birth of their son.
Samuel Wayne Stevens was born July 12, 2023, at 4:05 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 4 pounds, 13 ounces and was 17 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Mark Stevens, Amy and Howard Hall, Troy Rush and Crystal Pippinger. Great-grandparents are Jerrel and Joyce Stevens, and Joseph and Doris Cenneno.
Colton and Brooke Hambrick of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Beau Alexander Hambrick was born July 12, 2023, at 12:51 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Kirk and Kari Smith of Bald Knob, Billy Hambrick of Higginson, and Kenty and Lisa Schroeder of McRae. Great-grandparents are Danny Patrom of El Paso and James and Gail Hambrick of Higginson.
