Maverick Jacob Chambers
Christopher Jacob and Sarah Elizabeth Chambers of Sherwood announce the birth of their son.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 12:49 am
Maverick Jacob Chambers was born April 20, 2023, at 2:19 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long.
His siblings are Paislee Anistyn Chambers, 8, Briar River Daniel Haley, 5, and Aurora Jade Chambers, 22 months. Grandparents are Tom and Vickie Bird of Searcy, Stewart and Kelly Harris of Searcy and Chris and Angy Chambers of Cabot. Great-grandparents are Rebecca Sharp of Little Rock and Willie Chambers of Wynne.
Zachary and Shantel Beaver of Pleasant Plains announce the birth of their daughter.
Daisy Ann Beaver was born Feb. 1, 2023, at 2:55 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her sister is Alana Beaver, 14 months. Grandparents are Jeff and Gallie Cole and Wade and Diane Beaver, all of Pleasant Plains. Great-grandparents are Dasiel Beaver of Pleasant Plains and Keith and Carolyn Phillips of Drasco.
