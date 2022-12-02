Veralynn Renee Boyster
Krystal Albert and Gage Boyster of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Veralynn Renee Boyster was born Nov. 19, 2022, at 9:05 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Amy Albert of Judsonia and Jason Boyster of Bald Knob. Great-grandparents are Janice Albert of Judsonia and Gerald Bennett and Trisha Miller of Judsonia.
Yadira Nunez and Roberto Guerrero of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Eleazar Marie Nuñez was born Nov. 2, 2022, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds and 9 ounces.
Grandparents are Magda Taylor and Martín Nunez.
Brandon and Carlene Sanford of Bradford announce the birth of their daughter.
Tessa Ann Sanford was born Nov. 18, 2022, at 1:36 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her brothers are Cole, 10, Wyatt, 8, and Clay, 5. Grandparents are Dewayne and Phyllis Boyce of Bradford, Bonnie and Ruby Sanford of Bradford and the late Malcom Colebank of Bradford. Great-grandparents are Wayne and Nadean Stuart of Bradford.
Hayley and Alex Thomas of Des Arc announce the birth of their son.
Tate Walker Thomas was born Nov. 16, 2022, at 2:14 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 22 inches long.
Grandparents are Damon Carlock of Des Arc, Chassity Clark and Lindell Southerland of EL Paso, and Frank and Veronica Thomas of Farmington. Great-grandparents are Brenda Weatherly of Des Arc and Patricia Carlock of Cabot.
Vanessa and Tyler Tucker of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Ellis James Tucker was born Nov. 16, 2022, at 8:12 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20.5 inches long.
Her sister is Sophia Tucker, 2. Grandparents are Erica and Steve Shreves of Bald Knob, James and Shane Tucker of Searcy and Amy and Keith Tomlinson of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Frances and Sam Pearrow of Bald Knob, Connie Lane of Bald Knob and James Tucker of Bald Knob.
