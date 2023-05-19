Wilson Gudiel Bautista Lopez Jr.
Brittany Stipes and Wilson Bautista of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Wilson Gudiel Bautista Lopez Jr. was born April 25, 2023, at 10:32 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19.25 inches long.
His sister is Christa Bautista, 9, and brothers are Elijah Bautista, 8, and Isaac Bautista, 6. Grandparent is Cecila Hill of Judsonia. Great-grandparent is Reba Bready of Judsonia.
Stacie Felts of Searcy announces the birth of her daughter.
Journee Monrow Felts was born April 19, 2023, at 11:06 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical “Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Her brother is Gabe Bunch, 13, and sisters are Janiyah Jackson, 11, and Evie Felts, 4. Grandparents are Larry and Janet Felts of Searcy.
Parker and Kayce Harr of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
John Thatcher Joshua Harr was born April 14, 2023, at 8:45 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His brother is James Leighton Harr, 2. Grandparents are Josh and Amy Harr of Searcy and Robert and Dana Benton of Judsonia. Great-grandparents June Crisco of Searcy, Ervin and Bobbie Sandlin of Searcy, Linda Benton of Judsonia, and Nolan and Connie Brown of Searcy and great-great-grandparent Juanita Dickson of Searcy.
Michael Brent and Kaitlyn Marie Coats of Kensett announce the birth of their daughter. Graycen Irene Coats was born April 17, 2023, at 8:27 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19.25 inches long.
