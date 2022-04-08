Dane Farrell Harris
Derek and Katherine Harris of Pleasant Plains announce the birth of their son.
Dane Farrell Harris was born March 23, 2022, at 6:16 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
His brother is Owen Harris, 6, and sisters are Eden Harris, 4, and Ava Harris, 22 months. Grandparents are Farrell Harris of Pleasant Plains, Kristie Hambrick of Pleasant Plains and Jerry and Karen Passmore of Bradford. Great-grandparents are Denton and Diane Harris of Denmark and Roger and Kay Turner of Pleasant Plains.
Cade Walker Alexander
Jon and Dannon Alexander of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Cade Walker Alexander was born Feb. 18, 2022, at 1:28 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds and was 22 inches long.
Grandparents are Darin and Dana Daniel of Searcy and Johnny and Angela Alexander of Vilonia. Great-grandparents are Patricia Mullinax of Searcy and Laymon Honeycutt of Holly Grove.
Lillian Eve Ray
Brittany Anderson and Jonathan Ray of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Lillian Eve Ray was born Feb. 18, 2022, at 8:06 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Her sibling is Lennox Ray. Grandmother is Jennifer Ball of Romance, mimi is Mary Beth Ray of El Paso, great-grandparents are Joe Craft II and Pam Craft of Ward and great-nana is Linda Ray of Beebe.
Liliana Grace Morrison
Shelby Morrison and Colby Gregory of Jackson County announce the birth of their daughter.
Liliana Grace Morrison was born Feb. 23, 2022, at 8 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Her siblings are Braxton Gregory, 10, and Paisley Gregory, 7. Grandparents are Allen and Regina Morrison of Tupelo and Dawn and Rickey Herring of Bradford. Great-grandparents are Bonita and James Gregory of Newport.
Cove Alexander Loveless
Logan and Destiny Loveless of Beebe announce the birth of their son.
Cove Alexander Loveless was born Feb. 23, 2022, at 5:11 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Darla and Brent Lockhart of Mabelville, Edmond and Amanda Loveless of Beebe and Robert Hutson of Beebe. Great-grandparents are Debi Ford of Cabot, Linda Sullivan of Beebe and Winness Cowden of Vilonia.
Amiri Lennox Spears
Alicia and Diandre Spears of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Amiri Lennox Spears was born March 2, 2022, at 12:51 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long.
His brother is Tristen Brown, 18, and sister is Amari, 4. Grandparents are Mary Long Dawson of Augusta, Danny Spears of McRae and Sharon Green of Augusta.
