Jack Mitchell Langley
Brittany Anne Windle and Derrick Eli Langley of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Jack Mitchell Langley was born March 23, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
His brother is Jamason Derrick Langley, 16. Grandparents are Jeff and Annette Davis of Pangburn and Mitchell and Tanji Langley of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Joseph and Ruth Kucharczyk of Waxahachie, Texas, and Jeanie Sarah Langley of McRae.
Jova Zella Moudy
Jocefina and Vance Moudy of Bald Knob announce the birth of their daughter.
Jova Zella Moudy was born March 26, 2021, at 4:22 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Paislee Alissfaith Cruz
Jorge Cruz and Alexis Taylor of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Paislee Alissfaith Cruz was born March 29, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Brandon and Ashley Ford of Austin and Manuel Cruz of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Mark and Vicki Long of Searcy and Johnny and Barbara Bascue of Bald Knob.
Jensen Wyatt Harlan
Clayton and Jenna Harlan of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Jensen Wyatt Harlan was born March 30, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds and was 21 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are David and Jeanne Dale, William Harlan and Genice and Jerry Smith, all of Searcy. Great-grandparents are A.D. and Lavern Dale, Joy Lewis and Carolyn Merwether, all of Searcy.
Raelynn Brook Rose
Clayton and Alicia Rose of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Raelynn Brook Rose was born April 6, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was 17 1/2 inches long.
Willow Mariea-Ann Allen
Christina Milam and Daniel Allen of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Willow Mariea-Ann Allen was born April 8, 2021, at 6:44 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Grandparents are Alita Allen of Mount Ida, Mary Kendall of Searcy and Edward Milam of McRae. Great-grandparents are Shirley Milam of McRae and Dorothy Brummett of Mount Ida.
