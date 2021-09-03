Emilia Anne Frances Gentry
Shana and Ryan Gentry of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Emilia Anne Frances Gentry was born Aug. 16, 2021, at 2:49 p.m. at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18.5 inches long.
Her brothers are Lochlann, 4, and Liam, 2. Grandparents are Doug and Renee Gentry of Searcy. Great-grandparent is Melba Jorden of Judsonia.
Randi Lynnette Seigriest
Larry Joe and Crystal Seigriest of Pangburn announce the birth of their daughter.
Randi Lynnette Seigriest was born Aug. 16, 2021, at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her sisters are Kylee, 10, and Macie, 2, and brothers are John, 9, and Landon, 5. Grandparents are Tiffany Crossen of Searcy and Larry and Dionette Seigriest of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are Freddie and Patricia Crossen of Searcy.
Melanie Lynn Weimann
Megan and Hunter Weimann of Ward announce the birth of their daughter.
Melanie Lynn Weimann was born Aug. 17, 2021, at 11:14 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are David and Shirley Haley of Beebe and Dan and Krysti Weimann of El Paso.
Adaylin Faith DeGroat
Joshua DeGroat and Misty Lawson of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Adaylin Faith DeGroat was born Aug. 18, 2021, at 11:27 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Her siblings are Bradyn, 17, Murphy and Conner, both 7, and Kadyn, 13. Grandparents are Rick and Sharon DeGroat of Kensett, Eric Lawson of Searcy and Tammy Lawson of Lawrenceburg, Ky. Great-grandparent is Madine Lawson of Searcy.
Axel Don Geronimo Aurelio
Juan Aurelio and Jessica Robinson of Marion announce the birth of their son.
Axel Don Geronimo Aurelio was born Aug. 18, 2021, at 3:04 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His siblings are Eyrck Matteo, Sebastian Javier and JoJo. Grandparents are Carrie and Doyle Robinson of Romance, Natividad Aurelio Bello of Quechultenango, Mexico. Great-grandparents are Sue and Bill Middleton of Patterson and Bonnie Robinson of McCrory.
