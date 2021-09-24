Bentley Vernon Dewayne Wilson
Candi Anderson and Shelby Wilson of McRae announce the birth of their son.
Bentley Vernon Dewayne Wilson was born Sept. 9, 2021, at 10:02 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. His sister is Elouise May Wilson, 3.
Bennett Russell Bullard
Brian and Alli Bullard of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Bennett Russell Bullard was born Sept. 5, 2021, at 9:22 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds and was 21 1/2 inches long.
His sister is Junie, 13, and brother is Boston, 18 months. Grandparents are Brandy and Karl Watson of Palestine, Texas, Cliff and Christie Statham of Kerens, Texas, and Pat Bullard of Little Rock. Great-grandparents are Robert Selph of Kerens, Texas, and Judy and Maurice Costlow of Bois D’Arc, Texas.
