Emmett Brady Powell
Kendell and Jacob Powell of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Emmett Brady Powell was born Aug. 23, 2021, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center. He weighed 2 pounds, 6 ounces and was 15 3/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Debra and Ronnie Betts of Searcy, Gary and Glenda Holden of Pangburn, Roxane Flock of Hot Springs Village and Steve Powell of Searcy.
Bennett Russell Bullard
Brian and Alli Bullard of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Bennett Russell Bullard was born Sept. 5, 2021, at 9:22 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds and was 21 1/2 inches long.
His sister is Junie, 13, and brother is Boston, 18 months. Grandparents are Brandy and Karl Watson of Palestine, Texas, Cliff and Christie Statham of Kerens, Texas, and Pat Bullard of Little Rock. Great-grandparents are Robert Selph of Kerens, Texas, Judy and Maurice Costlow of Bois D’Arc, Texas.
Kenson William Lane
Kenneth and Johnna Lane of Bald Knob announce the birth of their son.
Kenson William Lane was born Aug. 30, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 3/4 inches long.
His siblings are McKenzie, 17, Kenny, 15, Keigan, 9, Brody, 7, Cade, 12, Asher, 10, and Madgeline, 2. Grandparents are William and Jennifer Lane of Bald Knob, Lisa Johnson of Brownsville, Tenn.. and Ernest Zamparelli of Mineola, N.Y.
Wyatt Glen Jenkins
Sydney and Riley Jenkins of Paragould announce the birth of their son.
Wyatt Glen Jenkins was born Aug. 14, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces.
Grandparents are Diana Sumner of Carlisle, Eddie Layrock of Paragould, Janine and Morris Jenkins of Gainesville, Mo. Great-grandparents are Bill and Judy Alexander of Beebe, Mary Dell and the late Keith Layrock of Searcy, Joyce and the late Glen Jenkins of Alton, Mo., and David and Rosemary Case of Alton, Mo.
Avani Monroe
Tiandra Doby of Kensett announces the birth of her daughter.
Avani Monroe was born Aug. 18, 2021, at 4:42 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Siblings are Jeremiah, 14, Jamayia, 9 and Mariyah, 7. Grandparent is Altha Doby of Searcy.
