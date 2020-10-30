Briar Norman Doctor Schroeder
Norman and Sherly Schroeder of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Briar Norman Doctor Schroeder was born Oct. 21, 2020, at 4:23 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 inches long.
His siblings are Austin Schroeder, 11 and Ariel Schroeder, 13. Grandparents are Norman Schroeder Sr. of Garner, Louise Schroeder of Beebe and Severino and Sonia Doctor of Morong Bataan, Philippines. Great-grandparents are Linda Harrison of McRae and Geraldine Burgess of Cabot.
