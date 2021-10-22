Samuel Elliott Clark Gray
Bryan and Molly Gray of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Samuel Elliott Clark Gray was born Sept. 20, 2021, at 1:28 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Mary Shoaf of Judsonia and John and Kimberly Gray of Bald Knob.
Rahslynn Branch
Mariye Dillin and Malik Branch of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Rahslynn Branch was born Sept. 16, 2021, at 11:15 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Violet Denise Cook
Abbey Holliday and Austin Cook of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Violet Denise Cook was born Sept. 16, 2021, at 8:53 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 12 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her brother is Easton Cook, 10.
Barrett Wayne Pearson
Hailee and Colby Pearson of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Barrett Wayne Pearson was born Sept. 16, 2021, at 8:57 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Jennifer and Jack Bratton of Judsonia, Barry and Kristi Pearson of Fountain Hill, and Jena and Rick Fulton of North Little Rock. Great-grandparents are Roy Scoggins Sr. of Bald Knob and Chuck and Joann Gray of Bradford.
Layton Thomas Burch
Logan and Katelyn Burch of Bald Knob announce the birth of their son.
Layton Thomas Burch was born Sept. 17, 2021, at 6:56 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds and was 21 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Jeff and Robbie Moore of Pleasant Plains, Brian and Shelly Burch of Heber Springs, and Gary Thompson and Lori Spitzer of Paragould. Great-grandparents are Denton and Diane Harris of Bradford, Glen and Rita Burch of Batesville, Melvin and Libby Moore of Bradford, and Bob and Tonya Banks of Malden, Mo.
Ember Kathleen Rose Gray
Jacob and Courtney Gray of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Ember Kathleen Rose Gray was born Sept. 27, 2021, at 9:23 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. Her sister is Kenzleigh Gray, 3.
