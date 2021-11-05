Births - Nov. 6, 2021

Jon Bear Goble
Dylan and Emily Goble of Bald Knob announce the birth of their son.
Jon Bear Goble was born Oct. 12, 2021, at 1:25 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long.
Sloane Elizabeth Sills
Andy and Carol Sills of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Sloane Elizabeth Sills was born Oct. 11, 2021, at 12:37 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Her brothers are Palmer, 5, and Wyatt, 3. Grandparents are Mark and Connie West of Judsonia and John and Karen Sills of Arlington, Tenn. Great-grandparents of Bob and Joyce Corbin of Searcy.
