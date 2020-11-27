Lilliann Yavonne Chansley
Kailyn Wooldridge and Joseph Chansley of Austin announce the birth of their daughter.
Lilliann Yavonne Chansley was born Nov. 5, 2020, at 8:15 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Her brothers are Harley Joseph Chansley, 4, Kingston James Chansley, 1. Grandparents are Mildred Chansley, Michell Ordway, and Stan and Robbie Wooldridge. Great-grandparents Ann and Curt Lucas of Jacksonville and James and Frances Wooldridge of Jacksonville.
Lindyn Harper Edge
Nate and Elisha Edge of Bald Knob announce the birth of their daughter.
Lindyn Harper Edge was born Nov. 3, 2020, at 1:40 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Danny and Melissa Watkins of Bald Knob, Lisa and Darby Pearrow and the late Danny Edge.
Abigail Kennedy
Liz and Rick Kennedy of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Abigail Kennedy was born Nov. 4, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Her siblings are Madison, Josh, Brady, Katie, Nick, Kadyn, Andy and Bo.
Millie Rhodes Smith
Zach and Carla Smith of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Millie Rhodes Smith was born Nov. 5, 2020, at 9:06 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. Her siblings include Bryleigh, 11, Copeland, 9, Aubrey, 7, and Jensen, 5.
Evelyn Claire Ausbrooks
Charlie and Courtney Ausbrooks of Des Arc announce the birth of their daughter.
Evelyn Claire Ausbrooks was born Nov. 11, 2020, at 1:03 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Scott and Darnelle Ausbrooks of Sheridan and Kiley and Mandy Ingle of Keo. Great-grandparents are J. and Dorothy Kelley of Jacksonville, Ray Ingle of Carlisle and Mary Norris of Sheridan.
Clarity Corinne Haire
Nikki Haire of Searcy announces the birth of her daughter.
Clarity Corinne Haire was born Nov. 11, 2020, at 5:10 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Anna Tackett of Searcy and Nickey Haire of Fulton, Miss. Great-grandparents are Debbie Johnson and Letona and Paula and Gary Gilson of Crowder, Miss.
Sophia Reese Tucker
Tyler and Vanessa Tucker of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Sophia Reese Tucker was born Nov. 11, 2020, at 6:50 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Steve and Erica Shreves of Bald Knob, James and Shane Tucker of Searcy and Keith and Amy Tomlinson of Searcy. Great-grandparents are James A. Tucker of Bald Knob, Connie Larie of Bald Knob and Sammy and Frances Pearrow of Bald Knob.
