Scarlett Elaine Rodgers
Molly Rodgers of Pangburn announces the birth of her daughter.
Scarlett Elaine Rodgers was born Nov. 15, 2021, at 3:32 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Angela and Jimmy Rogers of Pangburn. Great-grandparents are Diane Bolding of Heber Springs and Aubrey and Kay Rodgers of Jonesboro.
Josie Kaye Smith
Jarrod and Deanna Smith of Bradford announce the birth of their daughter.
Josie Kaye Smith was born Nov. 6, 2021, at 12:39 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Her sister is Sadie Belle, 12, and brother is Blake Reid, 3. Grandparents are Jerry and Pat Smith of Bradford and Carol and Keith Simmons of Judsonia.
Jaxson Ray Eady
Kristina and Jason Eady of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Jaxson Ray Eady was born Nov. 9, 2021, at 2:22 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long.
His sisters are Teagan 12, and Bianca, 21, and brothers are Caleb, 15 and Jason, 19.
Leonard Emmanuel Pacheco
Luis and Lisbet Pacheco of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Leonard Emmanuel Pacheco was born Nov. 11, 2021, at 6:26 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
His brothers are Luis, 4, and Alejandro, 3. Grandparents are Andres and Marta Flores of Searcy and Luis Pacheco of Searcy.
Cooper Wade Smith
Daniel and Emily Smith of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Cooper Wade Smith was born Nov. 8, 2021, at 2:14 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
Alexander James Heisler-Owens
Maryann Heisler and Jonathon Owens of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Alexander James Heisler-Owens was born Nov. 3, 2021, at 6:29 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Crystal and Billy Heisler of Searcy and Veronica Owens of Jacksonville.
Renli Sage Ashley
Savannah and Justin Ashley of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Renli Sage Ashley was born Nov. 3, 2021, at 3:31 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long.
Her brother is Ryker Wayne Ashley, 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.