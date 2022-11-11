Olivia Ruby Schrepfer
Blake and Lauren Schrepfer of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Olivia Ruby Schrepfer was born Oct. 24, 2022, at 1:13 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Her siblings are Emelia, 6, and Susanna, 3. Grandparents are Dan and Linda Wiseman of Searcy and Warren and Sharon Schrepfer of Russellville. Great-grandparents are Chuck and Keeta Schrepfer of Morrilton.
Paisleigh Aliyah Lawson
Lindsay Trudell and Justin Lawson of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Paisleigh Aliyah Lawson was born Oct. 11, 2022, at 7:59 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her sisters are Kaylea Lawson, 18, Addilyn Lawson, 8, and Mackenzie Cook, 18, and brothers are Aidan Lawson, 17, Baylee Converse, 13, and Cameryn Trudell, 13. Grandparents are Anthony and Tammy Cook of Judsonia, Brenda Lawson of Searcy and Johnny Brown of Gallatin, Tenn. Great-grandparent is Sue Kyzer of Searcy.
Ariel Jade Opal Stith
Dustin and Samantha Stith of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Ariel Jade Opal Stith was born Oct. 1, 2022, at 12:31 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Her brothers are Ty Stith, 11, Eli Stith, 8, and Timothy Stith, 5. Grandparents are Chassidy and William Taylor and Jason and Shannon Turner. Great-grandparents are Sandra and Terry Turner and Mary and Jimmy Stith.
Allison Elizabeth Copus
Matthew Copus and Lyndsey Howard of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Allison Elizabeth Copus was born Sept. 27, 2022. at 11:09 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Her siblings are Makayla Copus, Savannah Copus and Matthew Copus Jr. Grandparents are Teresa Lawrence-Copus of Searcy, Gary Lee Copus of Searcy, and Eric and Pamela Howard of Floral. Great-grandparents are Mary Ella Hobbs-Lawrence of Searcy, Danny and Nobie Howard of Floral and Bob and Goldie Darnell of Floral.
Dakota Michael Cole
Dylan and Patience Cole of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Dakota Michael Cole was born Sept. 26, 2022, at 5:58 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long.
His sisters are Aaliyah and Amira, both 6. Grandparents are Clay Cole of Springtown, Texas, Tyler and John Holmes of Augusta, Ga., and Mark and Kathrine Griffin of Bradford. Great-grandparents are Katherine Henry of Bradford and Elaine Mead of Addison, N.Y.
