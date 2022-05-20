Abigail Jo Bagg
Benjamin and Shelby Bagg of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Abigail Jo Bagg was born April 27, 2022, at 5:13 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her sisters are McKinleigh, 7, Jordan, 4, and Chloe, 1, and brother is Brayden, 15. Grandparents are Amy Routon of St. Joseph, Mo., and Carmen Sorenson of Sparta, Mo. Great-grandparents are Pamela Routon of Trimble, Mo., and Sandy Schares of Waterloo, Iowa.
Milah Jean Parrott
Jeremy and Sarah Parrott of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Milah Jean Parrott was born April 28, 2022, at 8:08 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Her brothers are Daniel Parrott, 19, Noah Parrott, 12, and Jonah Parrott, and sisters are Alyssa Parrott, 16, and Ariah Parrott, 7. Grandparents are Jim Parrott of Searcy, Sandra Marlin of Searcy, and James and Debra Moser of Judsonia. Great-grandparent is Marvin Moser of Judsonia.
Charlie Louise Strickland
Brittany and Thorson Strickland of Pangburn announce the birth of their daughter.
Charlie Louise Strickland was born April 30, 2022, at 5:41 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her brothers are Josh Strickland, 17, Parker Strickland, 15, and Samuel Durham, 11, and sister is Reanna Durham, 13. Her grandparents are Retha Bowen of Ward and the late Dean Davis and the late Ronald and Penny Strickland.
