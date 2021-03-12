Charlie Williams
Clay and Erica Williams of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Charlie Williams was born Feb. 22, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Lewis Strate of Searcy, Janice and Mart Barton of Searcy and Ernie and Patricia Williams of Louisville, Ky. Great-grandparent is Marion Mattingly of Louisville, Ky.
Blakelynn Rivers Homsher
Jeremy and Sarah Homsher of Ward announce the birth of their daughter.
Blakelynn Rivers Homsher was born Feb. 23, 2021, at 10:25 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Her siblings are Addyson, 9, Avery, 7, and Rylee, 3. Grandparents are Jim and Sherry Wilson of Searcy, David Owen of Beebe, Jackie Irby of Beebe and Jerry and Sydney Hemsher of Cabot. Great-grandparents are Rob and Bobbie Homsher of Austin.
Kelton Oliver Brawley
Jessica Brawley of Bald Knob announces the birth of her son.
Kelton Oliver Brawley was born Feb. 24, 2021, at 8:14 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long.
His brother is Cayson, 6. Grandparents are Lynn Norks of Augusta and Jack Brawley of Little Rock. Great-grandparents are Sonny and Janie Skinner of Bald Knob.
