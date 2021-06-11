Colter Duane-Allen Jones
Hunter Jones and Kathy Martin of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Colter Duane-Allen Jones was born May 7, 2021, at 8:07 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long.
Siblings are Jazlynn Martin, 15, Kaylene Martin, 12, and Everett Martin, 5. Grandparents are Kim McGlothlin of Judsonia, Daniel Jones of Pocahontas, Dale and Larysa Guthrie of Salem and Theresa Vaughn of Tennessee. Great-grandparents are Lois Duke of West Point, Mike Wilson of Judsonia and Mary Leach of Pocahontas.
Dakota Dale Chrisp Jr.
Dakota Chrisp and Sarah Olmstead Chrisp of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Dakota Dale Chrisp Jr. was born May 27, 2021, at 8:50 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Grandparents are Debora and Craig Dailey of Grandfield, Okla., Candy Chrisp of McRae, Roger Chrisp of Searcy and Jeffrey and Kristie Olmstead of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are Geraldine Landon of Grandfield, Okla., Helen Smith of Wiener, Lee Rixion of Jonesboro and Jen Chrisp of Beebe.
Langlee Broox Edom
Maelee Privett and Blake Edom of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Langlee Broox Edom was born May 25, 2021, at 1:27 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Lisa and Danny Privett of Bald Knob and Kristie Edom Lansing, Mich.
Braelynn Grace Skaggs
Shelby Skaggs of Bald Knob announces the birth of her daughter.
Braelynn Grace Skaggs was born May 17, 2021, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Shawn and Crystal Skaggs of Bald Knob. Great-grandparents are Grover and Rita Jackson of Bald Knob and Gerald and Geanna Skaggs of Bald Knob.
