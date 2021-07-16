Aubree Blazek
Breana Gasic and Zach Blazek of Romance announce the birth of their daughter.
Aubree Blazek was born June 7, 2021, at noon at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Her brother is Jayden Young, 5. Grandparents are Karl and Rebecca Gasic of Romance, and Ken and Lisa Blazek of Romeoville, Ill. Great-grandparents are Mary Wood of Romeoville, Ill., Al and Chris Gasic of Lombard, Ill., and Diane Clark of Pekin, Ill.
Roscoe Imre Gooden
JD and Amanda Gooden of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Roscoe Imre Gooden was born June 7, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces and was 18 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Pamela Shapiro of Plainville, Conn., David Michaels and Rockville, Conn., and Wanda Collins of Bertram, Texas. Great-grandparent is Marie Michaels of Rockville, Conn.
Michael Wren Boyd
Layne and Cameron Boyd of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Michael Wren Boyd was born June 25, 2021, at 4:12 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Grandparents are Karen and Michael Churchwell of Searcy and Kim and Shane Boyd of Searcy.
Libby Lane Anderson
Brady and Savannah Anderson of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Libby Lane Anderson was born June 29, 2021, at 10:24 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Chuck and LaCinda Anderson of Judsonia and Ryan and Jolie Tharp of Pangburn.
Elliot Brantley Foster
Bethany Mize and Ronnie Foster of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Elliot Brantley Foster was born July 1, 2021, at 10:09 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Karla Louks of Searcy, Ricky Mize of Ward, Beckey Foster of Manila and Eric Ellod of Lepanto. Great-grandparents are Macel Hoaney of Judsonia, Ricky Mize Sr. of Vilonia, Ronnie and Linda Foster of Manila and Jackie Foster of Judsonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.