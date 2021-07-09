Camri Emerson Broyles
Crystal Casey and Jesse Broyles of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Camri Emerson Broyles was born May 29, 2021, at 8:32 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 3/4 inches long.
Her sisters are Addelynn Broyles, 4, and Brooklyn Broyles, 18 months. Grandparents are Brandy Marshall and Dean Marshall of Pleasant Plains. Great-grandparents are Annie Broyles, Jimmie Clegg, Lagrange Georgia and Clinton Broyles, all of Heber Springs.
Isaac Blaine Weston Poole
Jonathon and Rachel Poole of Newport announce the birth of their son.
Isaac Blaine Weston Poole was born June 2, 2021, at 5:09 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6.5 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Gail Poole of Newport and Jimmy and Tammy Skinner of Bald Knob. Great-grandparents are Lucy Mae Skinner of Bald Knob.
Everly Ann Steele
Destany and Eric Steele of Newport announce the birth of their daughter.
Everly Ann Steele was born June 3, 2021, at 8:14 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, and was 20 inches long.
Her brother is Nicholas Steele, 13, and Addison Steele, 10. Grandparents are Pam and Carl Steele of Bald Knob, Chuck and Elaine Hill of Newport and Dorothy Herman of Bruce, Miss.
Thatcher Cole Price
Marshal and Alexa Price of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Thatcher Cole Price was born June 4, 2021, at 8:06 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 1/4 inches long.
His sister is Wylee Rose Price, 5. Grandparents are Patricia Berry of Searcy.
John Wayne Lee Ray
Jonathan and Lindsey Ray of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
John Wayne Lee Ray was born June 7, 2021, at 11:01 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long.
His sisters are Kylee, 14, Abby, 12, and Payton, 8. Grandparents are Roberta and Charles Martin of Searcy and Robin and Dennis Ray of McRae.
