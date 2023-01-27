Lily Nicole Roush
Megan Roush of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter. Lily Nicole Roush was born Dec. 27, 2022, at 12:43 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her sister is Lizzy Marie Roush, 18 months. Grandparents are Jennifer Sellers of Searcy and Edward Roush of Benton. Great-grandparents are David and Jo Sellers of Providence and Robert and Sandy Roush of Benton.
Axel Jack Hopkins
Jon and Nicole Hopkins of Searcy announce the birth of their son. Axel Jack Hopkins was born Jan. 2, 2023, at 5:56 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His brothers are Hunter Hopkins, 15, and Knox Hopkins, 10.
Harrison Cole Altom
Zach and Hannah Altom of Newport announce the birth of their son.
Harrison Cole Altom was born Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:11 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Jimmie and Tim of Batesville, Chris and Leslie of Newport and Jeremy and Kimber of Marshall.
Great-grandparent is Janet Stone of Batesville.
Hazel Grace Willbanks
Amber Walls and Kody Willbanks of McRae announce the birth of their daughter. Hazel Grace Willbanks was born Dec. 29, 2022, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her siblings are Mason Walls, 3, and Penelope Willbanks, 2.
