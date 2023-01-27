Lily Nicole Roush

Megan Roush of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter. Lily Nicole Roush was born Dec. 27, 2022, at 12:43 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her sister is Lizzy Marie Roush, 18 months. Grandparents are Jennifer Sellers of Searcy and Edward Roush of Benton. Great-grandparents are David and Jo Sellers of Providence and Robert and Sandy Roush of Benton.

