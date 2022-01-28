Alana Faith Beaver
Shantel and Zachary Beaver of Pleasant Plains announce the birth of their daughter.
Alana Faith Beaver was born Nov. 7, 2021, at 1:42 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Wade Beaver, Diane Beaver, Jeff Cole and Gallie Cole, all of Pleasant Plains. Great-grandparents are Keith Phillips and Carolyn Phillips, both of Drasco, and Dasiel Beaver of Pleasant Plains and great-great-grandparent, Ralph Andings of Pleasant Plains.
