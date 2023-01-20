Births - Jan. 21, 2023

Briggs Emerson Cleaver
Updated: January 21, 2023 @ 12:08 am
Brandon and Cacey Cleaver of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Briggs Emerson Cleaver was born Jan. 18, 2023, at 6:52 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Doyle and Vicki Cleaver of Searcy and Curt and Sandy Howard of Newark.
Tucker and Alyssa Kersey of Bald Knob announce the birth of their son.
Kylan Brand Kersey was born Dec. 20, 2022, at 7:59 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. His brother is Wylder Blaze, 18 months.
Hayden Mauldin and Caleb Zeltner of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Stetson Lee Neal Zeltner was born Dec. 21, 2022, at 3:48 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are John and Toni Zeltner of Searcy and Cori and Jeremy Mauldin of Searcy.
Great-grandparents are Jerry Mauldin of Newport and Don and Julie Gorden of Clay.
Amanda Morgan and Brandon Lee of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Charlotte Jo Mareigh Lee was born Jan. 13, 2023, at 7:58 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her siblings are Tristan Lee, 8, Caleb Lee, 6, Marley Morgan, 5, Zach Galusha, 15, and Cash Morgan and Nash Morgan, both 10. Grandparents are Melanie Camp/Belk of Perryville and Tom and Angela Raynor of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Shirley Camp of Perryville, Christine Burton of Velvet Ridge and Beverly “Neno” Lamkins of Searcy.
