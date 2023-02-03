Dillon Lee Clause
Elizabeth Ingram and Justin Clause of Griffithville announce the birth of their son.
Dillon Lee Clause was born Jan. 3, 2023, at 12:38 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long.
His siblings are Faith Clause, 15, Karley Clause, 13, Lanie Martin, 5, and Zoey Martin, 4. Grandparents are Louise Clause and Gary Clause of Griffithville and Tina Reid and Doug Sherman of Searcy.
River Sage Sawyer DeGroat
Misty and Joshua DeGroat of Kensett announce the birth of their son.
River Sage Sawyer DeGroat was born Jan. 4, 2023, at 9:52 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was 23 inches long.
His sisters are Kadyn, 14, Adaylin, 1, and brothers are Conner, 8, Murphy, 2, Bradyn, 18, and Ryland, 4. Grandparents are Sharon and Rick DeGroat of Kensett and Eric Lawson of Searcy.
Kyla Jules Bechhoefer
Keagan and Kaylie Bechhoefer of Bald Knob announce the birth of their daughter.
Kyla Jules Bechhoefer was born Jan. 4, 2023, at 10:49 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 22 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Dorleanne and Rob Bechhoefer of Bald Knob, Brian Larie of Bradford and Katrina Piety of Pangburn.
Anistyn Avery Edge
Nate and Elisha Edge of Bald Knob announce the birth of their daughter.
Anistyn Avery Edge was born Jan. 10, 2023, at 9:45 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces and was 22 inches long.
Her sister is Lindyn Edge, 2. Grandparents are Melissa and Danny Watkins, the late Danny Edge, and Lisa and Darby Pearrow of Bald Knob.
