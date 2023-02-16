Mira Jade Staggs
Joshua and Madison Staggs announce the birth of their daughter.
Mira Jade Staggs was born Dec. 29, 2022, at 8:21 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long. Grandparents are BJ and Monica Bazzle.
Charles Oliver Shourd
Austin and Lakelan Shourd of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Charles Oliver Shourd was born Feb. 7, 2023, at 8:43 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Grandparents are John and D’Lyna Bell of Searcy and Mike Shourd of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Juanita and Jim Shourd of Searcy.
Evan Scott Fleming
Jason Fleming and Brittany Neighbours of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Evan Scott Fleming was born Jan. 19, 2023, at 8:40 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 10 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 inches long.
His sister is Emelia Clair Fleming, 2. Grandparents are Desiree Dickson and Timothy Evans of Austin, Krystal Cline of Heber Springs and Jason Cline of Hopewell. Great-grandparents are Billie and Garry Balentine of Heber Springs, Daron and Brenda Sadler of Searcy, Jimmy and Joan Fleming of Shaw, Miss., and Grace Fleming of Indianapolis, Miss.
Dutton Wayne Rogers
Bradley and Reanna Rogers of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Dutton Wayne Rogers was born Feb. 8, 2023, at 1:43 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. His brother is Dawson Jack Rogers, 2.
Piper Michelle Gay
Dustin and Bethanie Gay of Floral announce the birth of their daughter.
Piper Michelle Gay was born Feb. 3, 2023, at 12:40 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Her sister is Riley Gay, 12. Grandparents are Bruce and Lisa Hafner of Farmington, Mo., Wes and Robin Gay of Batesville and Jennifer Deloach of West Memphis. Great-grandparents are Margaret Hafner of Park Hills, Mo.
Chelsea Cooper
Desirae and Marcus Cooper of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Chelsea Cooper was born Feb. 3, 2023, at 11:06 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long.
Her sister is Paityn, 5, and brother is Koa, 2. Grandparents are Melissa and Darwin Cooper of Bremen, Ga., and Ruth and Mayolo Espinoza of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Deborah Phillips of South Haven, Mich., Ellis Wellman of Headland, Al., Martha Jordan of Breman, Ga.
Zariana A’leya Danielle Lockhart
Ayla Lockhart of Augusta announces the birth of her daughter.
Zariana A’leya Danielle Lockhart was born Jan. 18, 2023, at 1:23 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Her brothers are Mar’Traves Lockhart, 20, and Joshua Lockhart, 13. Grandparent is Joyce Wynne of Augusta.
Charlie Skye Reaper
Bella and Skyler Reaper of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Charlie Skye Reaper was born Jan. 14, 2023, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long.
