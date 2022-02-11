Paul William Davis
Colleen and Brandon Davis of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Paul William Davis was born Jan. 19, 2022, at 11:02 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19 inches long.
His brother is Parker James Davis, 3. Grandparents are Cindy and Ricky Davis of Heber Springs and Jim and Sherry Wilson of Searcy.
Mykah Alice Elaine Tipton
Breanna Tipton of Beebe announce the birth of their daughter.
Mykah Alice Elaine Tipton was born Jan. 21, 2022, at 12:15 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 inches long.
Gracelynn Micah Cheyanne Martin
Kayla Allison and Dusty Martin of Des Arc announce the birth of their daughter.
Gracelynn Micah Cheyanne Martin was born Jan. 23, 2022, at 8:02 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Her brothers are Greyson Allison, 4, and Dylan Martin, 11. Grandparents are Charlotte Kidwell and Tim Clague of Des Arc, Marcy Martin of Garner and Keith Vaughn of Cabot. Great-grandparents are Robert Loue of Des Arc and Patricia Woods of Higginson.
Desmond Sage Koster
Daniel and Alexis Koster of Timbo announce the birth of their son.
Desmond Sage Koster was born Jan. 24, 2022, at 8:05 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
His sisters are Danielle McSpadden, 16 and Daelyn McSpadden, 13.
Landon Byrd
Chelsi Wright and Charles Byrd of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Landon Byrd was born Jan. 25, 2022, at 3:11 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
His siblings are Chandler Byrd, 17, Stormy Byrd, 11, Alyssa Byrd and Charles Hunter Byrd, 6. Grandparents are Lois Ann Friskey and Dawayne Brown of Judsonia, Mary Wilson of Hampton and Willie Charles Byrd of Hermitage. Great-grandparents are Victor Friskey and Sue Friskey of Grinell, Iowa, and Wilma Wilson of Hampton.
