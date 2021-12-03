Cody Rayann Langston
Francene Rolett and Chase Langston of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Cody Rayann Langston was born Nov. 24, 2021, at 11:28 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Frances Rolett, Shelly Wray, Russell Robertson and Melissa Foshee, all of Searcy. Great-grandparent is Beverly Robertson of Searcy.
Grayson Michael Cicchirillo
Crystal and Sean Cicchirillo of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Grayson Michael Cicchirillo was born Nov. 17, 2021, at 5:06 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.
His brother is Jackson, 5, and sister is Mayleigh, 1. Grandparent is Cathey Cicchirillo of Greenbrier.
Elliott Claire Smith
Megan and Weston Smith of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Elliott Claire Smith was born Nov. 19, 2021, at 4:34 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Lori and Bill Hines of Fort Smith and Carl and Susan Smith of Texarkana.
Tayona Marie Lynn Schmall
Mary Schmall of Searcy announces the birth of her daughter.
Tayona Marie Lynn Schmall was born Nov. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Marie and Ricky Schmall of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Sandy and Johnny Scruggs, Wendy Ham, and Sandy and Doug Derks.
Violet Claire Swain
Allyson and Blane Swain of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Violet Claire Swain was born Nov. 16, 2021, at 9:01 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 18 inches long.
Her brothers are Thatcher Swain, 12, and Nixon Swain, 8. Grandparents are Sharon and Bobby Middleton of Searcy and Barbara and Joe Moore of Oklahoma City. Great-grandparents are Alline Weatherley of Searcy and Joan Oest of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.