Births - Dec. 26, 2020

Owen Blayne Middleton
MaKayla Bailey and Kyle Middleton of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Owen Blayne Middleton was born Dec. 16, 2020, at 12:38 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Angelia and Phillip Bailey of Searcy and Traci and Josh Middleton of Judsonia.
Dalten Buddy River Williams
Alexis Woodle and Cameron Williams of Bald Knob announce the birth of their son.
Dalten Buddy River Williams was born Dec. 11, 2020, at 8:06 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19 inches long.
His brother is Cayden Dale Wade Williams, 2. Grandparents are Angela Stidham of Bradford, Dale Woodle of Bald Knob and Shannon and Greg Williams of Bald Knob. Great-grandparents are Brenda Woodle and Floyd Passmore of Bald Knob, Yvonne Stidham of Bradford, Travis Stidham of Forrest City and Juanita and Lonnie Cummins of Judsonia
Syx Zyaire Murray
Diamond Murray of Searcy announces the birth of her son.
Syx Zyaire Murray was born Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Lewis and Lacrisa Colley and Marcus and Amanda Murray, all of Searcy.
Ari-Ann Gayle Pointer
Crystal Myers and Bobbylee Pointer of Bradford announce the birth of their daughter.
Ari-Ann Gayle Pointer was born Dec. 15, 2020, at 10:34 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces.
Her siblings are Aurora Skye Pointer, 3, Aiden Jace Ryker Myers, 8, and Seth Myles Henderson, 6. Grandparents are Gayla Barnhill, Kyle Barnhill, Mike Nivens and Spring Schrimsher. Great-grandparents are Gail and Joe Nivens of Texas.
Zoey Faith Denney
Chelsea and Logan Denney of Higginson announce the birth of their daughter.
Zoey Faith Denney was born Dec. 16, 2020, at 8:25 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Her siblings are Brayson Smith, 7, and Matthew Denney, 1. Grandparents are Amy and Dennis Usery of Higginson and Cathy and Stanley Royce of Jasper. Great-grandparents are Danny Denney of Bradford and the late Margie Denney, Mark and Judy Stephenson of Judsonia, Renice and Jose Royce of Mount Judea and Mae and Shirley Ewing of Jasper.
