Births - Dec. 19, 2020

Jaxstyn Alexander Covey
Brandy McGlothlin and Chase Covey of Bald Knob announce the birth of their son.
Jaxstyn Alexander Covey was born Nov. 18, 2020, at 10:43 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 10 pounds, 5 ounces and was 22 inches long.
His sister is Zayleigh Covey, 6. Grandparents are Amanda McGlothlin of Judsonia, Sherman and Debbie McGlothlin of Austin and Stacy Covey of Bald Knob. Great-grandparents are Lavada and Doug Kempson of Bald Knob and Jason and Debbie Schmidt of Judsonia.
Braxton Ripp Haskins
Hailey and Brandon Haskins of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Braxton Ripp Haskins was born Nov. 19, 2020, at 7:43 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long.
His brother is Logan Western, 6. Grandparents are Debra and Barry Rayner, Carol and Billy Branscum and Karry and Suzan Haskins. Great-grandparents are Carol and Roger Vaughan and Glenn and Patricia Haskins.
Huxley Tyler Schmitton
Tyler and Lizzie Schmitton of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Huxley Tyler Schmitton was born Nov. 25, 2020, at 3:38 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Rob and Lisa Schmitton of Searcy, Angie Harris of Searcy and Shane Evridge of Horseshoe Bend. Great-grandparents are Jerry and Karen Passmore of Pleasant Plains and Tommy and Beverly Jenkins of Franklin, Tenn.
Amiryah Kimmie Wright
Stephanie Wright of Griffithville announces the birth of her daughter.
Amiryah Kimmie Wright was born Dec. 2, 2020, at 2:16 p.m. at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Chester and Kimberly Wright of Griffithville.
Madelyn Faith Woodward
Thomas and Lindsey Woodward of McRae announce the birth of their daughter.
Madelyn Faith Woodward was born Dec. 9, 2020, at 8:01 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long.
Her sisters are Mazie Russell, 7, and Aaliah Woodward, 3, and brothers are Lucas Duke, 5, Colton Woodward, 12, and Conner Woodward, 5. Grandparents are Dickie Duke of Searcy, Donna Sherman of West Point and Patricia and Rick Jackson of Beebe. Great-grandparents are Bill and Annette Ferguson of Learned, Miss., Carl and Jane Short of West Point and Amos and Glenda Duke of West Point.
Wyatt Lee Mason
Rebekah Ahearn and Ethan Mason of Austin announce the birth of their son.
Wyatt Lee Mason was born Dec. 9, 2020, at 3:02 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. His brother is Landyn Elliott Ahearn, 14 months.
Kennedy Faith Roberson
Melea Boyce and Ethan Roberson of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Kennedy Faith Roberson was born Dec. 10, 2020, at 1:10 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Jason Boyce of Searcy, Kimberley Snodgrass of Bald Knob, Crystal Evans of Bryant and Chris Snodgrass of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are Eva White of Searcy, Bonnie Roberson of Bald Knob and Tina Snodgrass of Judsonia.
