Aubriella Renea Brandyburg
Alkeidrea Dodson and Jabez Brandyburg of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Alkeidrea Dodson and Jabez Brandyburg of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Aubriella Renea Brandyburg was born Dec. 1, 2022, at 3:42 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Sheneatha Dodson of Searcy, Steven Akins of Jacksonville, Charon Neal of Newport and Kerry Brandyburg of Kensett. Great-grandparents are Alice Dodson of Augusta and Larry Dodson of Newport.
Keirra Crosby-Shipman and Hunter Webb of Newport announce the birth of their son.
Colton Wesley Webb was born Dec. 1, 2022, at 4:55 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Devon and Larry Crosy-Shipman of Bald Knob and Rodney Sisson of McRae. Great-grandparents are Kathy Crosby of Bald Knob and Jane Yarbro of Searcy.
