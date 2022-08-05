Knox James Rausch
William and Casey Rausch of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Knox James Rausch was born July 20, 2022, at 9:23 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Tom and Joy Vito, Bill and Leslie Rausch of St. Leonard, Md., Janet Garner of Lusby, Md., and James and Judith Garner of Lake Placid, Fla. Great-grandparents are Ruth Ann and Jerry Jones of St. Leonard, Md.
Tucker Dean Harrell
Ashley and Hunter Harrell of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Tucker Dean Harrell was born July 11, 2022, at 4:25 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 inches long.
His brother is Kayden Harrell, 3 1/2. Grandparents are Tony and Stacy Lee of Bald Knob and Matthew and Sarah Whittaker of Des Arc. Great-grandparents are Ricky and Shirley Davis of Beebe and Sandy and Anna Miner of Mesa, Ariz.
Julia Rose Walker
William Lonnie and Amber Lynn Walker of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Julia Rose Walker was born July 7, 2022, at 10:29 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are Tommy Dwain and Edith Arlene Walker of Little Rock, and Russell Neal and Tonya Kaye Johnson of Beebe. Great-grandparents are Julia Mae Reiman of Waldenburg, Rosemary Peterson of Beebe, Archie Lee and Sandra Kaye Owens of Beebe.
Oakleigh Danyell Sullins
Breanna and Anthony Sullins of Higginson announce the birth of their daughter.
Oakleigh Danyell Sullins was born June 22, 2022, at 12:24 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18 inches long.
Her brothers are Kaiser Sullins, 5, and Dawson Sullins, 4. Grandparents are Melissa and Jasper Carmona of Higginson. Great-grandparents are Billy and Vickie Moore of Des Arc.
Teegan Lavonne Vance
Mariah Stockman and Daniel Vance of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Teegan Lavonne Vance was born July 26, 2022, at 2:12 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Her brother is Steven Stockman, 8, and sister is Kaylee Vance, 10. Grandparents are Patti Tucker of Searcy and Douglas McConnaughhay of Cabot and Daniel Vance of Brinkley. Great-grandparent is Jerry Williams of Griffithville.
Easton Michael Burgess
Jacob Burgess and Courtney Croy of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Easton Michael Burgess was born July 14, 2022, at 5:54 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
His brothers are Greyson White, 3, and Hunter White, 2. Grandparents are Michael and Cindy Burgess of Pangburn. Great-grandparents are Lavada and Jerry Burgess of Heber Springs.
