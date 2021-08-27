Atlee Grace Baker
Cameron and Mandee Baker of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Atlee Grace Baker was born Aug. 4, 2021, at 1:54 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Her brothers are Oakland Baker, 5, and Colt Baker, 2. Grandparents are Keith and Lisa Baker of Judsonia and Cliff and Gina Stafford of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are Jim and Ann Davis of Jusdsonia and Glena Lefford of Bald Knob.
Jaxlee Allan Weems
Katelyn Weems of Griffithville announces the birth of her son.
Jaxlee Allan Weems was born Aug. 6, 2021, at 3:25 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Bonnie and Levi Snelson. Great-grandparents are Sheila Jasso, Gary Walker, Martin Jasso, Darlene Allen, Gary Allen and Royce Snelson.
Brantley Clayton Wood
Donald and Kendra Wood of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Brantley Clayton Wood was born Aug. 12, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His brother is Jager York, 12. Grandparent is Tracey Finley of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Richard and Lynda Miller of Searcy.
Elric Facer Park
Alec and Sarah Park of Romance announce the birth of their son.
Elric Facer Park was born Aug. 13, 2021, at 10:14 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 1/2 ounces and was 20 inches long.
His brothers are Alphonse, 3, and Thorin, 1. Grandparents are Lisa and Eric Park of Cabot and Irene and Willard Crain of Beebe. Great-grandparents are Ivy Bell Strayhorn of Beebe and Virginia Alphonsine Park of Cabot.
