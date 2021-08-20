Maddix Tucker Johnsonbaugh
Joshua and Melody Johnsonbaugh of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Maddix Tucker Johnsonbaugh was born July 24, 2021. at 6:38 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, and was 18 inches long.
His brothers are Zander Lee, 8, Maxtyn, 6, and Judah, 4 and sister is Jadasyn, 2.
Raymon Lee Gomez-Gallardo
Sarah Gallardo and Adrian Gomez of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Raymon Lee Gomez-Gallardo was born July 21, 2021, at 4:37 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 21.5 inches long.
His sisters are Andee, 19, and Olivia, 7, and brothers are Noah, 5, and Ricky, 1. Grandparent is Rick Gallardo of Searcy and great-grandparents are Raymon Pulley and Mary Lee Pulley of Searcy.
Hunter Jason Phillips
Sammy Phillips and Stormy Casey of Pleasant Plains announce the birth of their son.
Hunter Jason Phillips was born July 20, 2021, at 8:08 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Sammie and Amanda Phillips of Pleasant Plains and Kevin Casey of Searcy.
Adelynn Tate Jackson
Dayna Jackson of Searcy announces the birth of her daughter.
Adelynn Tate Jackson was born Aug. 3, 2021, at 1:05 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Lisa Jackson and Greg Dollins of Searcy and Stoney Jackson of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Larry and Shirley Jackson of Judsonia.
