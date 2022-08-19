Georgia Rae Madden
Dillon and Carley Madden of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Georgia Rae Madden was born July 14, 2022, at 10:26 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Brent and Gina Ramsey of Searcy and Jeff and Raeann Madden of Jonesboro. Great-grandparents are Montine Ramsey of Judsonia, Eileen Madden of Jackson County.
John Bailey and Jessica Shadell of Jacksonville announce the birth of their son.
John David Cooper Shadell was born July 24, 2022, at 3:22 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long.
Grandparents are David and Amanda Cardenas of Pangburn and Jonny and Amy Shadett of Conway. Great-grandparents are Genice and David C. Cardenas of Mountain View, Randy and Monica Kellams of Edingsburg, Ind., Denisa Malott of Mountain View, Nita and Keith Morris of Mayflower and Jonny H. Shaddell of Mayflower.
Destiny Leonard and Antoine Selvidge of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Onyx McCoy Leonard was born July 28, 2022, at 5:57 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 9 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
His sisters are Aviana Hickman, 5, and Emereigh Leonard, 2, and brother is Renin Hickman, 11 months. Grandparent is Ronda Hale of Judsonia. Great-grandparents are Calvin and Claudette Leonard of Kokomo, Ind.
McKenzie and Mylek Baker of Judsonia announce the birth of their son.
Kohen Kreed Lane Baker was born July 29, 2022, at 3:05 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. His sibling is Korin Kai Darious Baker, 2.
Cody and Tiffany Campbell of Beebe announce the birth of their son.
Remington Ryder Campbell was born July 30, 2022, at 2:02 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 18 inches long. His siblings are Adeline Deese, 6, Benson Deese, 4, and Sagan Cole, 1.
