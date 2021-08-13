Silas Wayne Alexander
Brandon and Megan Alexander of Des Arc announce the birth of their son.
Silas Wayne Alexander was born July 9, 2021, at 11:08 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Grandparents are Kathleen Bankson of Des Arc, Rebecca Corker and David Bell Sr. of Virginia. Great-grandparent is Rebecca Goswick of Sandston, Va.
Luka James Cooprider
Cheyanne Morris and Kyle Cooprider of Tuckerman announce the birth of their son.
Luka James Cooprider was born Aug. 2, 2021, at 7:05 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are LeaAnne Morris and Harold Morris of Harrisburg, LeAnn Cooprider of Searcy and Gary Cooprider Jr. of Tuckerman. Great-grandparents are Gary Cooprider Sr. of Swifton, Lavada and Doug Kempson of Bald Knob and Brenda Whitehurst of Judsonia.
Audrey Kate Woodell
Josh and Margaret Woodell of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Audrey Kate Woodell was born July 31, 2021, at 4:12 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces and was 10 1/4 inches long.
Her sister is Adelaide Harper Woodell, 5. Grandparents are Jimmy and Leslie Woodell of Searcy, Debbie Belew of Searcy and Robert Belew of Batesville. Great-grandparents are Jim Geraldine Woodell of Searcy, Royce and Janice Morris of Searcy and Douglas Sims of Antioch.
Lincoln Pearce De Marzo
Geneva De Marzo of Heber Springs announce the birth of their son.
Lincoln Pearce De Marzo was born July 29, 2021, at 8:40 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Miguel De Marzo of Anchorage, Alaska, and Shannon Tanner of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Wanda Manderson and Carroll Tuggle of Heber Springs.
