Magnolia Gail Woods
Emily and Braxton Woods of Judsonia announce the birth of their daughter.
Magnolia Gail Woods was born July 22, 2022, at 8:09 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Her sibling is Holden Woods, 2. Grandparents are Melissa and Robert Melton of Judsonia and Rhonda and David Woods of San Antonio. Great-grandparents are Kathy Jones of Judsonia, Delores and Robert McGee of West Plains, Mo., Joan and Robert Woods of West Plains, Mo., and Darlene Melton of Judsonia.
Xiomara Phoenix Nunez
Raina Langston and Martin Nunez of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Xiomara Phoenix Nunez was born July 19, 2022, at 2:37 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21 3/4 inches long.
Her siblings are Olivia, 23, Logan, 18, Judson, 13, and Naomi, 11. Grandparents are Lola Case of Paris, Ark., Larry and Trudi Shamblin of Paris, Ark., and Magda Taylor of Searcy.
Waylynn Andrew Wade Glover
Andrea and George Glover of Newport announce the birth of their son.
Waylynn Andrew Wade Glover was born July 20, 2022, at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 1/4 inches long.
His siblings are Jagger Duncan, 5, Wade Glover Jr., 3, and Margaret Glover, 1. Grandparents are Jonny Glover of Amagon and Stephanie and Tony Lewis of Midway. Great-grandparents are John Franklin Glover of Amagon, Jean and Bobby Duncan of Bald Knob and Janie Willard of Cash.
Jameson Jack Cook
Kali Beth Cook of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Jameson Jack Cook was born July 19, 2022, at 9:41 a.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His brother is Korbyn Maddox Puszewski, 7.
Cade Garret Stone
Coby Stone and Amber Whittenburg of Searcy announce the birth of their son.
Cade Garret Stone was born July 21, 2022, at 3:24 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Grandparents are Amanda and Teddy Pipkin of McRae and Bobby and Pam Stone of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Crystal Duncan of McRae and Martel Tate and Sybil Davis of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.