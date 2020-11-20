Ophelia Rain Throckmorton
Kali Roberts and Will Throckmorton of Searcy announce the birth of their daughter.
Ophelia Rain Throckmorton was born Nov. 11, 2020, at 6:56 p.m. at Unity Health-White County Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Her sister is Eva Roberts, 14. Grandparents are Kim Houser of Searcy, Darius Roberts of Sherwood and Dub and Kathy Throckmorton of Searcy. Great-grandparents are Barry and Venice Champine of Morrilton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.